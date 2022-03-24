Dean Gibson was pleased to see his side post a third consecutive win

Eilidh Adams’ strike shortly after half-time was the difference as the Hibees made it three wins on the bounce.

“Partick are a good side – they’re very well organised, very hard to break down, and not easy to play against,” Gibson told the Evening News.

"It could have been 1-1 in the first half; both teams missed a big chance, but in the second half we were dominant in terms of playing the game in their half of the pitch.

"We got the goal, had a lot of possession on the edge of their box, and a lot of set-plays. I think the right team won but we weren’t at our best compared to the previous two games. If we put in that sort of effort though, it gives us a chance of winning.”

Gibson believes consecutive victories against Motherwell and Hearts gave Hibs an edge against a stuffy Jags team.

"Would we have beaten Partick three weeks ago? Probably not; it maybe peters out as a nil-nil, but we’ve got a cutting edge to us at the moment so we’re certainly doing better in the final third and that’s giving us a chance to win games.

"But we also didn’t concede against Partick. The last two games we conceded poor goals, this time we managed not to do that and when you can do that, one goal will always be enough.”

Hibs have made it two wins out of two at Easter Road this season and while the thrill of playing matches there is like a cup final for both teams, Gibson insists that his side aren’t used to it any more than their opponents.

"We’ve only played here once this season so that’s the reality of it. It does have a cup final feel but we want to play in big stadiums and we want to get used to it.

“We are putting ourselves under pressure but we’ll take it because these are the places you want to play football and showcase your talents. You can tell there are nerves at the beginning but the pros far outweigh the cons.”

