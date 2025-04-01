It’s looks set to be a fantastic season overall for Hibs and they are poised for football on the continent.
Hibs’ 3-0 win over St Johnstone leaves them eight clear of sixth placed Hearts in the Premiership. Fifth will become a European spot if Celtic win the Scottish Cup and given they are hot favourites, chances are high that Hibs will be playing far from home at times next season.
David Gray has got out of a tricky start to deliver top half football. Third place would be the icing on what would be a terrific first campaign as permanent manager. Here are the thoughts of 10 bosses who have pitted their wits against Gray and his team this season, with their view on the gaffer and team.
1. Brendan Rodgers (Celtic)
"They've picked up over the last few months really well. Delighted for David. Managers need time, especially young managers. He has turned it around really, really well." | SNS Group
2. Stuart Kettlewell (Motherwell)
"That's what I absolutely believe in. I think you need a trust, I think you need a backing. Sometimes you need people to shut out noise that's out there because I always talk about how knee jerk this is, this whole thing that people want to create stories and write you off before you even get a chance to do a job. Certain things in football just don't happen overnight, and sometimes you do well and then you take two or three steps backwards, that's how that goes. I experienced a similar thing myself last season and had a group of people here at the football club that backed me to the hilt. But sometimes you need that faith and that trust in people - you can't just can't keep changing things all the time and expect to get a better version. I think David has certainly shown that, this recent run is something that they've been working towards." | SNS Group
3. Jim Goodwin (Dundee Utd)
"I think they will come good, personally. I hope David Gray gets the time to turn it around. If anybody was ever going to be given time in management in Scotland at the moment, it would be David. You would like to think, given the service he’s given to Hibs." (November 2024) | SNS Group
4. Tony Docherty (Dundee)
“I don’t look at it any other way other than it’s a game against Hibs. Hibs are a good team with good players. When we do our analysis on any team we look at their strengths and their weaknesses, so I know the type of game we are going to get." | SNS Group
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.