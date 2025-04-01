2 . Stuart Kettlewell (Motherwell)

"That's what I absolutely believe in. I think you need a trust, I think you need a backing. Sometimes you need people to shut out noise that's out there because I always talk about how knee jerk this is, this whole thing that people want to create stories and write you off before you even get a chance to do a job. Certain things in football just don't happen overnight, and sometimes you do well and then you take two or three steps backwards, that's how that goes. I experienced a similar thing myself last season and had a group of people here at the football club that backed me to the hilt. But sometimes you need that faith and that trust in people - you can't just can't keep changing things all the time and expect to get a better version. I think David has certainly shown that, this recent run is something that they've been working towards." | SNS Group