The Easter Road boss was incensed when Ross County’s equaliser on Tuesday night wasn’t ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper David Marshall, with two Staggies players appearing to obstruct the ‘keeper to prevent him challenging for the ball.

Elaborating on his frustration with VAR and the explanations given by the SFA to managers, Johnson said: “You know I've had an issue with VAR and I think there's a grey area here: I think referees are potentially making fewer decisions based on knowing they've got the VAR as the back-up, but VAR then has to be completely convinced to go against the referee. I'd like to have more conversations with the SFA.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnson insisted on Tuesday that the VAR had cost Hibs the chance to go fourth in the cinch Premiership table but he also called for greater consistency in decision-making when it comes to refereeing calls.

Lee Johnson has not hidden his disdain for VAR

"Has it cost us points? In my opinion yes, absolutely, but the bigger picture is what am I coaching my players? What am I teaching them? Am I signing a bouncer to protect my goalkeeper at corners or will the rules and the officials protect the goalkeeper? Because if you're abroad anywhere other than Scotland and you touch the goalkeeper on the shoulder it's a foul,” Johnson continued.