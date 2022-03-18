What channel is the Hibs Women game on? Hearts Women kick-off time, TV and stream details

Hibs Women celebrate a goal against Hearts during the SWPL Edinburgh derby at Easter Road in September. Picture: Alan Rennie

This is the third meeting between the city rivals, with Hibs boasting a 100 per cent record so far this season. Goals from Alexa Coyle, Rachael Boyle, and Eilidh Adams gave Hibs a 3-0 victory at Easter Road in September while in December goals from Boyle, Adams, and Siobhan Hunter secured a 3-1 victory at Tynecastle with ex-Hibee Erin Rennie on target for the hosts on her debut.

Victory for Hibs would keep them ahead of Spartans, who travel to Glasgow to face Rangers while Hearts could leapfrog Partick if they can post a first derby win of the season and the Jags lose to Glasgow City earlier on Sunday.

Adams will be looking to score in a third consecutive derby, having grabbed a brace last weekend against Motherwell on her return from injury. The childhood Hibs fan scored Hibs’ fifth and sixth goals of the afternoon early in the second half while Coyle (x2), Amy Gallacher (x2), and Joelle Murray were also on target.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What time is Hibs Women v Hearts Women?

The Park’s SWPL1 match takes place at the Tony Macaroni Arena in Livingston on Sunday, March 20 with a 4.30pm kick-off time.

Is the game on live TV?

Yes, the game will be shown live on BBC Alba.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets can be bought from Fanbase, priced at £7 for adults, £3 for concessions, or a family ticket based on two adults and two concessions for £15.

Form guide

Hibs lost back-to-back games to Glasgow City (2-1) and Spartans (2-0) after a resounding 12-0 win against Gartcairn in the cup, before their emphatic win last weekend.

Hearts were beaten 4-0 by Spartans last weekend. Hearts’ last league win came against ‘Well in early February – since then they have beaten Dundee United in the SWF Scottish Cup fourth round but suffered a 2-0 defeat by Celtic, a 4-2 home loss to Partick Thistle, and posted a 1-1 draw with Hamilton.

Message from the editor