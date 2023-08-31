News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

What David Gray said about Hibs transfers as attacker linked with Easter Road switch

Hibs remain keen to add to their squad before the transfer deadline on Friday, but interim manager David Gray wouldn’t be drawn on potential business as he spoke to the media ahead of tonight’s Europa Conference League clash with Aston Villa.
By Patrick McPartlin
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:05 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 12:06 BST

The Easter Road side have already brought in nine players, completing eight permanent deals and one loan arrangement, and have moved on seven from last year’s first-team squad. Nohan Kenneh, Elias Melkersen, Ewan Henderson, and Dan MacKay have all headed out on loan with another six development-squad players agreeing temporary deals to boost their experience of senior football in the SPFL.

But Hibs are hopeful of supplementing their squad with additions before the window ahead of Sunday’s trip to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen. Lee Johnson, who was relieved of his duties as manager on Sunday, said in the aftermath of the 3-2 defeat by Livingston that ultimately ended his time in charge that work was still being done to add to his playing group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Caretaker boss Gray opted not to get too bogged down with recruitment as he previewed the second leg of the club’s European swansong against Unai Emery’s side at Villa Park on Thursday night.

Most Popular
Bournemouth's Jamal Lowe, who spent last season on loan at QPR, has been linked with a move to Hibs with the Jamaican internationalist seemingly not in Andoni Iraola's Cherries plans. Picture: Ashley Allen / Getty ImagesBournemouth's Jamal Lowe, who spent last season on loan at QPR, has been linked with a move to Hibs with the Jamaican internationalist seemingly not in Andoni Iraola's Cherries plans. Picture: Ashley Allen / Getty Images
Bournemouth's Jamal Lowe, who spent last season on loan at QPR, has been linked with a move to Hibs with the Jamaican internationalist seemingly not in Andoni Iraola's Cherries plans. Picture: Ashley Allen / Getty Images

"The window is open and there will be conversations going on but my full concentration is purely on preparing the team for the game as best I can,” he said, adding that he would prefer to leave transfer chat until after the game. Johnson said on Saturday that he had been consistent in what he believed the squad needed, adding: “I won’t say publicly but it’s something I’ve been banging the drum about for some time now.”

One player Hibs have been linked with is Bournemouth attacker Jamal Lowe. The Jamaican internationalist has a year remaining on his contract with the Cherries after signing a three-year deal when he moved from Swansea in the summer of 2021 but he appears to be out of favour at the Vitality Stadium.

He spent most of last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers, scoring three goals and registering two assists, and hasn’t featured in Andoni Iraola’s plans so far this season. The Evening News understands that Lowe is one of a number of players under consideration by the Easter Road side and no move is imminent.

Related topics:David GrayLee JohnsonEuropa Conference LeagueLivingstonJamal LoweAston Villa