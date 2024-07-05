What happened to every Hibs signing from Neil Lennon’s 2016 to 2019 head coach spell

As Hibs navigate their way through the 2024 summer transfer window under David Gray, we thought we would take a look back at the archives to assess some of former boss Neil Lennon’s signings and where they are now.

During his time at Easter Road, the now Rapid Bucharest boss inherited a team that had been relegated from the Premiership two years prior and swiftly led the Hibees on an upwards trajectory, winning the Championship title in his first season and following that up with an impressive fourth place finish in his first top-flight term.

His reign at Easter Road ended mid-way through his third season at Edinburgh as he made the decision to once again take charge of champions Celtic in February 2019. We’ve taken a look at all 36 signings that Lennon made during his time in Leith

Brian Graham Currently playing for Patrick Thistle in the Scottish Championship while also managing the club's womens team.

Grant Holt Retired from football in 2022 and now works as a scout for West Ham in the Premier League.

Chris Humphrey Retired in 2018 due to injuries has since had spells as manager of Gretna and English non league side Penrith.