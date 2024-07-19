Hibs have turned to David Gray as their new boss this summer. They are hoping that their former player can bring the good times back to Easter Road.

The Edinburgh outfit underperformed in the last campaign and went through two managers in Lee Johnson and then Nick Montgomery. Neither were able to make much of an impact and both ended up getting the sack.

Gray has now landed the job full-time and will be looking forward to the start of next term. In the meantime, here is a look at what happened to the 14 players who left Hibs last season...

1 . Darren McGregor He retired last year and is now manager of Hibs' Under-18's.

2 . Mikey Devlin He spent last season at Livington and has now signed for Ayr United.

3 . Aiden McGeady The 38-year-old is on the books at Ayr United under Scott Brown.