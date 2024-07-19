What happened to the 13 players who left Hibs last season including Millwall, Brentford and Kilmarnock men

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 19th Jul 2024, 20:00 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 20:05 BST

Hibs had a turbulent past campaign and will hope David Gray can steady the ship

Hibs have turned to David Gray as their new boss this summer. They are hoping that their former player can bring the good times back to Easter Road.

The Edinburgh outfit underperformed in the last campaign and went through two managers in Lee Johnson and then Nick Montgomery. Neither were able to make much of an impact and both ended up getting the sack.

Gray has now landed the job full-time and will be looking forward to the start of next term. In the meantime, here is a look at what happened to the 14 players who left Hibs last season...

He retired last year and is now manager of Hibs' Under-18's.

1. Darren McGregor

He retired last year and is now manager of Hibs' Under-18's. | SNS Group

He spent last season at Livington and has now signed for Ayr United.

2. Mikey Devlin

He spent last season at Livington and has now signed for Ayr United. | SNS Group

The 38-year-old is on the books at Ayr United under Scott Brown.

3. Aiden McGeady

The 38-year-old is on the books at Ayr United under Scott Brown. | SNS Group

The goalkeeper plays for Raith Rovers.

4. Kevin Dabrowski

The goalkeeper plays for Raith Rovers. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

