What Hearts boss Craig Levein had to say about Neil Lennon

Hearts manager Craig Levein expressed his support for Neil Lennon following his suspension at Hibs.

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon and Hearts boss Craig Levein have a positive relationship. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker

The Tynecastle boss admitted he was unsure of the situation at Easter Road but took a moment out of reflecting on his side’s 2-0 win over St Johnstone on Saturday to note his consideration of someone he is close to in the managerial fraternity.

Levein referenced the duo’s ability to get under each other’s skin having faced each other seven times as managers of the Capital clubs. Yet, after all is said an done, there is a positive relationship.

“I don’t know what’s happened in all honesty but I hope he is okay,” he said.

“I actually really like Lenny. We’re on opposite sides of the city and we both want the same things for our clubs and we’ve had our moments.

“I have got a huge amount of time for him, like him as a guy and I hope he is okay but I am speaking blind. I don’t know an awful lot.”

Lennon was suspended by the club on Friday following a heated team meeting ahead of Sunday’s clash with St Mirren, and it is understood there is no way back for the Northern Irishman at Easter Road.

