Hibs manager Lee Johnson spoke about his continued pursuit of Will Fish and the signing of Riley Harbottle. Picture: Contributed/SkySports

The Capital club get their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying adventure under way on Thursday July 27 against either Inter Club d’Escaldes of Andorra or Faroese representatives Víkingur Gøta – but as yet, they have little clue as to their opposition or even the venue for the first leg.

Johnson was speaking to Sky Sports as he discussed the club’s summer training camp in Marbella, the recent arrival of Riley Harbottle from Nottingham Forest, and the continued pursuit of a second loan deal for Fish.

He said: "Riley has potential. We needed someone to fill the slot in the squad that can play, first and foremost,” Johnson continued. “We’ve got a lot of good, young talent here and a pathway both out on loan and within the club, but we needed somebody. You alway needs to be strong in the centre-half position. You need four good, strong competitive centre-halves because if you lose strength in your spine it can be a problem."

Johnson remains confident of having Fish in the building sooner rather than later, despite Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag looking likely to take the young stopper on the Old Trafford side’s tour of the USA next week.

"We’re still looking to get Will through,” the Hibs boss continued. “Obviously he’s a Manchester United player but we’re here, waiting, and ready. We’re in constant contact with Will and United but their needs come first at the moment in terms of their pre-season fixtures but we hope to get him here as soon as possible.”

Reflecting on the training camp in Marbella, Johnson added: "Things are going well. We picked up a couple of little niggles in terms of injuries but the boys are in good shape generally. It was a really tough camp we had, particularly the environment in terms of the heat we were training in, but we played two games; one of which was a good test and a good eye-opener against Premier League Bournemouth. The signings have integrated well as personalities and I think they’re starting to understand the style of play we want to work in.”

This has been the first transfer window with director of football Brian McDermott in place, and Johnson reiterated the importance for a club like Hibs to make money go the distance when it comes to bringing in players.

“It’s always the collective but the manager picks the team. You need your money on the pitch, and we need to be really clever and diligent with our finances. We’re competing in a big European league, and now in Europe as well, and we want to be successful. You get the rewards of good decisions by going further in the cups and the league, finishing higher means more guaranteed finances but it’s not about that is it? It’s about the experiences for the fans and winning football matches and trying to create history.