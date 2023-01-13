The Irishman hasn’t played since September 17 after a complex injury battle exacerbated during training by a tackle from his manager, but despite his lack of gametime he has still attracted transfer interest this month.

English League One side Forest Green Rovers had a bid accepted by Hibs and while the 24-year-old turned down the opportunity to return south of the border after earlier spells with Aston Villa, Cambridge United, and Cheltenham Town, there are still clubs monitoring his situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnson confirmed that the player was still attracting attention, but explained his intentions to keep on improving Doyle-Hayes as a player following a one-to-one session earlier this week.

Jake Doyle-Hayes was all smiles in training this week ahead of Hibs' home game with Dundee United

“Jake has had ten days training and will go into the squad on Saturday. Forest Green isn’t happening. There’s interest in Jake; I don't want to lie to you, that’s the case. But he's not one that I've been actively saying, 'I want him out of the club'.

"Jake is a good football player. I think me and my coaching staff can improve him. He's young enough. He's in the building and he's in the squad. He's a good football player; I worked with him for half an hour after training on Thursday – can I get him to play forward more, can I get him in positions where he can play forward and dictate the game with the skillset he already has, making sure the blend is right next to him, controlling the middle of the pitch rather than the half-spaces. These are all things we discussed and this is going on on a day-by-day basis with all the players."

Advertisement Hide Ad