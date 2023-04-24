Lee Johnson’s men have been joined by St Mirren, Hearts, Abnerdeen, Rangers and Celtic in the top six and will play each of them one more time to finish off the campaign. It’s up to the authorities to figure out who is going where in the post-split fixtures. And Hibs could find themselves hosting an opponent for the third time in the league this campaign to make everything even.

Whenever possible, the SPFL always try to ensure every team gets an equal split of home and away fixtures at 19 each. But as things stand, only Hearts and Aberdeen will have that based on playing each of the top-six opponents twice home and twice away across the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic and Hibs would have 18 home and 20 away games in such a scenario, while Rangers and St Mirren would have 20 home and 18 away. And it’s not possible to get an even 19 each by just, for example, switching the venue for a Celtic and Hibs match and a Rangers and St Mirren one.

Rangers could be visiting Easter Road for a third time after the post-split fixtures are settled. Picture: Getty

To solve the issue, Hibs would likely welcome Rangers to Easter Road for a third time in the league this term. The previous two matches ended in a 2-2 draw and a 4-1 win for the visitors.

That is not as much disruption as local rivals Hearts would face, however. In order to give Celtic and St Mirren an even 19-19 split, the Jambos would travel to Celtic for a third time but host St Mirren for a third time in Gorgie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In such a scenario, Hibs would play Rangers, Celtic and St Mirren at home, while going to Aberdeen and Hearts.

How it all works

Celtic

Played at the end of 33 games - 17 home, 16 away

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to play - Hearts (a), Rangers (a), Aberdeen (a), Hibs (a), St Mirren (h)

How that works out - 18 home, 20 away

Possible solution - Celtic host Hearts a third time (19 and 19)

Rangers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Played at the end of 33 games - 16 home, 17 away

Due to play - Hearts (h), Celtic (h), Aberdeen (h), Hibs (h), St Mirren (a)

How that works out - 20 home, 18 away

Possible solution - Rangers go to Hibs a third time (19 and 19)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen

Played at the end of 33 games - 17 home, 16 away

Due to play - Hearts (a), Celtic (h), Rangers (a), Hibs (h), St Mirren (a)

How that works out - 19 home, 19 away

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts

Played at the end of 33 games - 16 home, 17 away

Due to play - Celtic (h), Rangers (a), Aberdeen (h), Hibs (h), St Mirren (a)

How that works out - 19 home, 19 away

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Possible ramification - Celtic host Hearts a third time (18 and 20)

Possible solution - Hearts host St Mirren a third time (19 and 19)

St Mirren

Played at the end of 33 games - 17 home, 16 away

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to play - Rangers (h), Celtic (a), Hibs (a), Aberdeen (h), Hearts (h)

How that works out - 20 home, 18 away

Possible solution - St Mirren go to Hearts a third time (19 and 19)

Hibs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Played at the end of 33 games - 16 home, 17 away

Due to play - Rangers (a), Celtic (h), Hearts (a), Aberdeen (a), St Mirren (h)

How that works out - 18 home, 20 away

Possible solution: Rangers go to Hibs a third time (19 and 19)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When are the post split fixtures?

Although we do not know who will be playing who, we do know when matchdays 34 to 38 will take place. Here are the confirmed dates via the official SPFL website:

May 6/7 - Cinch Premiership fixture round 34

May 13/14 - Cinch Premiership fixture round 35

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 20/21 - Cinch Premiership fixture round 36

May 23/24 - Cinch Premiership fixture round 37

May 27 - Cinch Premiership fixture round 38 (top half)