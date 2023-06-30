What Hibs stand to make from Josh Doig transfer as Serie A sides look to do deal

The 21-year-old left Edinburgh for Venetia last summer in a £3 million deal – but it was the significant sell-on that Hibs chiefs included in the deal that will be of particular interest, with the Gialloblu hoping to sell the player for nearly double what they paid for him.

Doig’s performances since touching down in Italy have attracted attention from a host of clubs in Italy and further afield, despite him being under contract until 2026. Genoa, Internazionale, Lazio, Napoli, and French top-flight teams Nice and Stade de Reims have all been credited with an interest along with Danish cracks Copenhagen.

Bologna – who have Doig’s compatriot Lewis Ferguson on their books and were credited with an interest in Hibs midfielder Josh Campbell earlier this year – have had eyes on the defender since before he moved to Italy and were reported to be keen on a deal this summer. But with Verona understood to be keen on tying up a deal as soon as possible, Torino have stepped in and are said to now be leading the race for Doig’s services.

Josh Doig attracted plenty of interest during his maiden season in Serie A with Hellas Verona. Picture: Alessandro Sabattini / Getty Images

The big question is how much Hibs could make from any deal that sees Doig leave Verona for another Serie A side – and what impact it could have on their own transfer dealings, with Lee Johnson still looking to add at least another striker, centre-back, and midfielder to his squad before the start of the season.

Easter Road chiefs inserted a 27.5 per cent sell-on clause in the deal taking Doig to Italy, with the percentage applying to any profit Verona make on the Scotland Under-21 internationalist. With figures between £5m and £7m quoted by The Times on Friday morning, Hibs would net between £550,000 and £1.1m if Doig moved for that sort of money.