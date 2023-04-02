The Dutch forward was thwarted by the former Scotland No.1 in the first half and the pair clashed early in the second half when van Veen kicked a ball away as Marshall attempted to quickly restart play from a dead ball situation. When van Veen stepped up and curled in a 20-yard effort from another free kick, he confronted Marshall before heading off to celebrate with the ‘Well supporters.

Speaking afterwards the Eindhoven-born striker explained that his celebration had been fulled by the touchline dust-up earlier in the half, adding: “He bumped into me and I thought, ‘I’ll give you some back’. I’m not letting anyone run over me. No chance.

“I bumped him back and he came to my face and started swearing at me and I thought, ‘I know I’m going to score again.’ So I celebrated in front of him and asked if he was alright then I went to the fans. I like that type of stuff. He’s very experienced and a very good ‘keeper. I don’t think he minds that we both played that game.”

David Marshall foiled Kevin van Veen on this occasion - but the pair would clash again during the match

Van Veen admitted he felt ‘horrendous’, revealing that he ‘has a lot going on’ in his personal life. He added: “It was one of those days when I felt lethargic and low on energy. It felt a bit like I was carrying a backpack. I was a bit annoyed with the first half. I need to finish the first one – I tried to put it through his legs but Marshall saved it well. If I’m being a perfectionist I should maybe have scored one more and the penalty wasn’t great. I tried to do something different and it didn’t work out, but it was actually embarrassing to take a penalty like that then take a free kick like I did.”

Meanwhile, Hibs midfielder Jimmy Jeggo has challenged his side to ‘get a grip’ after Saturday’s performance.

“The result wasn’t what we wanted and I think the performance was disappointing as well,” he said afterwards. “We were miles off the type of team we want to be. We had found a way of playing and the performances had been very good, bar the Rangers game, over the last six games, so to be so drastically bad on Saturday is disappointing and something we need to get a grip of quicksmart."

The Australia cap dismissed Lee Johnson’s touchline ban as a factor in the below-par performance, insisting that the players ‘know what the gaffer expects’ – and with the next home game a derby, the onus is on the Easter Road side to kick things up several notches.

“He was with us on the training pitch all week and in the changing room on Saturday until he had to get out. The staff are very aligned in what they do so it didn’t change anything for us,” Jeggo explained.