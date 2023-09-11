What Nick Montgomery has just said about Hibs manager confirmation
Nick Montgomery has been speaking about joining Hibs as the club’s next manager following the sacking of Lee Johnson
New Hibs boss Nick Montgomery declared himself “happy and humbled” to be given a crack at bringing success and a clear identity to the Easter Road club.
The English-born former Scotland Under-21 cap, who led Central Cost Mariners to the A-League title last season, was confirmed as Lee Johnson’s replacement yesterday.
Montgomery said: “I’m really humbled to be here and happy I got the opportunity to come to such a great club.
“Moving here for me is a great opportunity to get back to the UK and really come to a club with great supporters, a good squad in place.
“I’ve been 11 years away from the UK and I always knew the next step would be back here. I’m happy to leave my club as champions of Australia – and to take this challenge.
“The fans can expect a team who give 100 per cent. I don’t like to use the word philosophy – but I’ll try to bring a new identity to the club. I really want to push this club forward and bring a real work ethic, a good style of play that people will enjoy watching.”
Hibs director of football Brian McDermott welcomed the new boss, saying: “We are delighted to welcome Nick to Hibernian FC and are really excited about bringing him to the Football Club.
“I’ve followed Nick’s career for a number of years. As a player, he was a leader and he’s brought that quality into his managerial and coaching career. What he’s done as a coach is really impressive.
"He helped rebuild what is now a successful Academy and did a magnificent job of bringing through and developing young players. Alongside this, he has incredibly strong coaching credentials.
“Ian (Gordon) Ben (Kensell), the Board of Directors, and I believe that Nick is the right fit for this Football Club. He has a real strong, distinctive style of play, is a front-foot manager, and what he achieved at Central Coast Mariners last season was phenomenal.
“He created a strong relationship and camaraderie between the supporters, players and staff, and he’s an excellent man manager which has seen him get the best out of the players he’s worked with.
“Everyone has bought into him as a person and as a coach. We look forward to working with him and bringing successful times to this fantastic football club.”