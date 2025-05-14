November 26th 2024 might just go down as one of the most important dates in recent Hibs history - as the league table at the start of that day shows.

Down on their luck after a hammering off Dundee, rookie head coach and club icon David Gray was battling to remain in post and thoughts of a relegation battle were all too real. For a club with aspirations of regular European football, a single digit number of points from 13 games was not good enough.

Aberdeen came to Leith midweek for a rearranged winter clash, and a blockbuster 3-3 draw played out. Rocky Bushiri’s 96th minute effort salvaged a point on the day but beyond that, it was the catalyst for an incredible run of form that means Hibs can remarkably wrap up third spot in the Premiership against St Mirren on Wednesday night.

League phase football that would bank the club millions is within reach and the late November league table shows how pivotal that Dons draw could be to the club going forward. Here’s how the Premiership stacked up then as Hibs aim for best of the rest status now.