Aberdeen beat Hearts in extra time while Celtic overcame St Johnstone at Hampden Park - here’s what that could mean for David Gray’s side.

Hibs fans may think their interest in the Scottish Cup is over this season but that is far from the case as the result in the final could have a major impact on their European football prospects for next season.

Hearts are out of the competition after losing 2-1 to Aberdeen after extra time. There, the Dons meet holders Celtic, who thumped St Johnstone 5-0 to book their place in the showpiece event next month. Back in the Premiership, David Gray’s side are in the driving seat in the race to wrap up third place and all the rewards that come with it.

However, the cup final result could be the difference between a shot at the UEFA Europa League and guaranteed league phase football either in the competition of the UEFA Europa Conference League. The Edinburgh club have to ensure they wrap up that third place finish first and if they do then it will mean watching the showpiece match at Hampden Park with keen interest. Here is what Hibs supporters need to know about what the final means for their European prospects for next season.

What a Celtic Scottish Cup win means for Hibs in Europe

Hibs fans really need to hope that Celtic, not Aberdeen, are the ones to lift the Scottish Cup on May 24. Because Brendan Rodgers side have already guaranteed their own European placing for next season that would mean the rewards for winning the cup would go to the league.

As it stands, the winners of the Scottish Cup enter Europe in the UEFA Europa League play-off round. Win that and they are through the to the league phase of that competition but defeat would still guarantee league phase football except it would meaning dropping down to the UEFA Europa Conference League.

So, if Celtic win the Scottish Cup, that European placing goes to the team that finishes third in the Scottish Premiership. The team in fourth enter the Europa League in the second qualifying round and the team in fifth enter the Europe Conference League also in the second qualifying round phase.

What a Aberdeen Scottish Cup would mean for Hibs in Europe

In a situation where Aberdeen win the Scottish Cup it means that if Hibs were to finish third they would only earn the Europa League second qualifying round placing. If they finish fourth and Aberdeen finish third then it’s the same placing.

If they finish fourth and Dundee United finish third they would drop down to the Europa Conference League. If Aberdeen win the cup and finish third our fourth then the team in fifth will still get a European place.