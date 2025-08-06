What Scotland boss said about Hibs’ latest signing as ex Birmingham City and Newcastle United ace arrives

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland manager, Steve Clarke has heaped praise on Hibs’ latest signing in the past and has always had faith in him when playing for his country. Hibs sign the defender following the departure of Australian right back, Lewis Miller, who went to Blackburn Rovers for a fee of around £1.5m.

Hibernian got their domestic season off to a flyer, with victory at Dens Park following a Kieron Bowie brace. The Hibees bounced back well after the disappointment of the previous match, agonisingly losing out to FC Midtjylland in extra time to end their Europa League dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As David Gray keeps bolstering his squad over the window, Hibs’ latest new signing has had some very high praise in the past.

Clarke labels Hanley ‘big credit’

Hibs have just completed the signing of veteran Scotland defender, Grant Hanley following his contract terminating at English League One winners, Birmingham in the summer. It will be the first time Hanley has played first team club football this side of the border, with his only other clubs being Norwich City, Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers.

Since Steve Clarke took over as Scotland manager in 2019, Hanley has been an ever present in the side, showing the gaffer clearly has a lot of trust in the 33 year old. In fact, in Scotland’s last competitive victory, a 1-0 win over Greece in Athens, Clarke singled out Hanley as being a standout performer.

Speaking to the BBC, Clarke said: “two of the defenders don’t play regularly at their club which is a big credit to them and how they prepare themselves, Tony Ralston and Grant Hanley. They did a great job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke has also gone on record saying that Hanley has always turned up for Scotland, no matter what his situation was at club level. According to The Sun, Clarke said: “Grant’s got all the experience in the world. He’s obviously shown it all his career. Even when he’s not starting regularly at Birmingham, he knows how to train, he knows how to work, he keeps himself in shape.”

With 62 caps for his country, it’s clear that Clarke still sees something in Grant Hanley as a dependable figure who he can rely on. Hibs fans will be hoping he can bring the same attributes he’s shown at International level to Easter Road.

Gray happy to acquire ‘real leader’

Hibs boss, David Gray appears to be very happy with the Hanley signing, particularly with the defenders experience of playing in a back three. According to The Daily Record, Gray said: “It’s great to be able to bring Grant to the club. He’s performed at a top-level throughout his career and has a real desire to compete at the highest level in his home nation.

“He’s a strong, robust defender that can play in any role across our back three. He’s a real leader both on and off the pitch and a player of his experience will add a lot to the team. I look forward to working with him.”