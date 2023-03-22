The Portuguese winger scored one and laid on another while McKirdy ‘could have had a hat-trick’, according to Kean. Speaking to the Hibs website he explained why the second-string matches were helpful for both younger players and first-team squad members.

“Harry worked really hard all game as did Jair – they both put in a great shift for us. Jair played right-wing back and was up and down the flank tirelessly all afternoon. He took his goal extremely well and played an important part in setting up Allan’s goal too,” Kean explained.

Oscar MacIntyre’s deflected effort opened the scoring before Tavares added a second. He then set up Allan Delferrière for Hibs’ third as the visitors raced into a comfortable half-time lead. Cormac Daly reduced the deficit with 20 minutes remaining but Accies were unable to haul themselves back into the game with Hibs continuing to look threatening with every attack.

Harry McKirdy 'could have had a hat-trick on another day' according to Steve Kean

“On another day Harry could’ve had a hat-trick. We hit the bar several times in the second half, Josh O’Connor had a good chance and overall it is a very happy dressing room in there,” Kean continued. “That is the beauty of these Reserve League games – it gives the manager a good opportunity to drop some of the first team lads down who may need more minutes or are coming back from injury. It also gives us a good chance for our young lads to play alongside more senior players which is great for their development.”

Kean is also eagerly anticipating the remaining three Reserve League matches as well as some friendlies against English teams which should aid the Hibs players’ development.

“At the moment, our focus is on playing a game every week. We are in a good run of form at the moment and it is important that we continue this between now and the end of the season. We have three Reserve League matches left and we have some exciting friendlies with English opposition which will be another good challenge for us,” he added.