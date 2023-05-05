News you can trust since 1873
What Will Fish said about Hibs future as Manchester United loanee reveals Easter Road hope

Will Fish admits the chance to play in Europe with Hibs next season could have a big bearing on his future.

By Patrick McPartlin
Published 5th May 2023, 22:30 BST- 2 min read

The 20-year-old centre-back has become a mainstay of Lee Johnson’s defence since the departure of Ryan Porteous to Watford in January, and despite what he calls one or two ‘bumps in the road’ he has marked himself out as a solid performer.

Fish is due to return to parent club Manchester United in the summer but is adamant that, having had a taste of regular senior football in a Hibs shirt, he has zero interest in regressing to second-string games.

"I definitely wouldn't go back to playing reserves football,” he said, ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership home game against St Mirren. “I think everyone is on the same page with that. Once you get a taste of that Saturday 3pm, when there's pressure to get three points and you've got fans cheering you on, it's hard to get that feeling elsewhere. I'm definitely going to go somewhere.”

Will Fish is firmly focused on the final five games of the seasonWill Fish is firmly focused on the final five games of the season
The big question is where. Fish’s performances will hardly have gone unnoticed but might familiar surroundings, a greater chance of regular first-team minutes, and new challenges persuade him to return to the Capital in some capacity?

There are naturally talks to be had between the two clubs, with Fish happy to leave negotiations to his representatives and club chiefs at Easter Road and Old Trafford but he certainly hasn’t closed the door on coming back to Hibs.

"It would be amazing to play for a club like this in Europe,” he admitted. “It would be amazing but I don't know what's happening yet. I'm solely focusing on the next five games and people behind the scenes can work on my future but we'll see what happens at the end of the season.

"If I'm being honest, I didn't realise how a big a club it is and what it means to the fans. There aren’t many clubs down south, outside of the Premier League, that would get the backing that Hibs do. That surprised me. I think it's a massive club. Living in Edinburgh, everyone is either Hibs or Hearts. It feels like a football culture around the place.It's definitely been an eye-opener and I owe a lot to Hibs for giving me this chance.”

Related topics:Manchester UnitedLee JohnsonEuropeRyan PorteousWatford