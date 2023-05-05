The 20-year-old centre-back has become a mainstay of Lee Johnson’s defence since the departure of Ryan Porteous to Watford in January, and despite what he calls one or two ‘bumps in the road’ he has marked himself out as a solid performer.

Fish is due to return to parent club Manchester United in the summer but is adamant that, having had a taste of regular senior football in a Hibs shirt, he has zero interest in regressing to second-string games.

"I definitely wouldn't go back to playing reserves football,” he said, ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership home game against St Mirren. “I think everyone is on the same page with that. Once you get a taste of that Saturday 3pm, when there's pressure to get three points and you've got fans cheering you on, it's hard to get that feeling elsewhere. I'm definitely going to go somewhere.”

Will Fish is firmly focused on the final five games of the season

The big question is where. Fish’s performances will hardly have gone unnoticed but might familiar surroundings, a greater chance of regular first-team minutes, and new challenges persuade him to return to the Capital in some capacity?

There are naturally talks to be had between the two clubs, with Fish happy to leave negotiations to his representatives and club chiefs at Easter Road and Old Trafford but he certainly hasn’t closed the door on coming back to Hibs.

"It would be amazing to play for a club like this in Europe,” he admitted. “It would be amazing but I don't know what's happening yet. I'm solely focusing on the next five games and people behind the scenes can work on my future but we'll see what happens at the end of the season.