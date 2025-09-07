There’s been a late flurry of activity, with Daniel Barlaser and Zach Mitchell arriving on loan with youngster Jacob McIntyre heading out to Arbroath for senior experience. Overall, Hibs have managed to future-proof a whole host of key assets within their ranks, with some contracted to as long as 2029.

Then there are those who’s deals run out at the end of this season and those key contract talks now loom if they are to maintain market value within some of them. Looking at 27 Hibs players, here are their contract statuses after the conclusion of the summer window.