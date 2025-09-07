When 27 Hibs contracts expire after end of summer transfer window as key contract calls on horizon

By Ben Banks

Published 7th Sep 2025, 17:00 BST

Here are when the contracts of 27 Hibs players are due to expire now the transfer window is ended.

Hibs have ended the transfer window with quality aplenty in David Gray’s senior ranks.

There’s been a late flurry of activity, with Daniel Barlaser and Zach Mitchell arriving on loan with youngster Jacob McIntyre heading out to Arbroath for senior experience. Overall, Hibs have managed to future-proof a whole host of key assets within their ranks, with some contracted to as long as 2029.

Then there are those who’s deals run out at the end of this season and those key contract talks now loom if they are to maintain market value within some of them. Looking at 27 Hibs players, here are their contract statuses after the conclusion of the summer window.

Contract expires - Summer 2026 (on loan)

1. Daniel Barlaser

Contract expires - Summer 2026 (on loan) | SNS Group

Contract expires - Summer 2026 (on loan)

2. Zach Mitchell

Contract expires - Summer 2026 (on loan) | SNS Group

Contract expires - Summer 2026

3. Elie Youan

Contract expires - Summer 2026 | SNS Group

Contract expires - Summer 2026

4. Martin Boyle

Contract expires - Summer 2026 | SNS Group

