News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

When every Hibs player contract expires as four stars face major decisions this summer

Hibs player contracts are set to become a talking point in the home straight of this season.

By Ben Banks
Published 13th Feb 2024, 12:00 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 13:27 GMT

The talk has already started to ignite as Hibs face major decisions on some of their stars.

Paul Hanlon has been linked with ending his legendary Easter Road stint in some quarters. The Edinburgh Evening News understands that no decisions have been made on any of their out of contract stars but boss Nick Montgomery and club chiefs will soon need a final answer.

Lewis Stevenson, David Marshall and Adam Le Fondre are the others Hibs will need to consider come the summer months, with Montgomery's first summer transfer window as manager on the horizon. Keeping stars at the club for the long-term will also be on the agenda.

Hibs have six loanees with the club alongside their four stars with deals expiring this summer. And there will be others they will be keen to keep beyond their current terms, ahead of what is bound to be another busy summer in Leith.

There's excitement in the air too with Bournemouth owner Bill Foley taking a minority investment in Hibs. The Edinburgh Evening News runs you through when the senior stars see their contracts expire, alongside a selection of youth players and men currently out on loan elsewhere.

The former Scotland keeper is now 38 and a future decision will be needed.

1. David Marshall - 2024

The former Scotland keeper is now 38 and a future decision will be needed.

Photo Sales
The goalkeeper is deputy to David Marshall.

2. Joe Wollacott - 2026

The goalkeeper is deputy to David Marshall.

Photo Sales
A young goalkeeper the club have high hopes for.

3. Murray Johnson - 2027

A young goalkeeper the club have high hopes for.

Photo Sales
Rejoined Hibs on loan from Man United in the summer

4. Will Fish (loan) - 2024

Rejoined Hibs on loan from Man United in the summer

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Paul HanlonDavid MarshallLewis StevensonScottish Premiership