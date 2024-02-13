The talk has already started to ignite as Hibs face major decisions on some of their stars.

Paul Hanlon has been linked with ending his legendary Easter Road stint in some quarters. The Edinburgh Evening News understands that no decisions have been made on any of their out of contract stars but boss Nick Montgomery and club chiefs will soon need a final answer.

Lewis Stevenson, David Marshall and Adam Le Fondre are the others Hibs will need to consider come the summer months, with Montgomery's first summer transfer window as manager on the horizon. Keeping stars at the club for the long-term will also be on the agenda.

Hibs have six loanees with the club alongside their four stars with deals expiring this summer. And there will be others they will be keen to keep beyond their current terms, ahead of what is bound to be another busy summer in Leith.

There's excitement in the air too with Bournemouth owner Bill Foley taking a minority investment in Hibs. The Edinburgh Evening News runs you through when the senior stars see their contracts expire, alongside a selection of youth players and men currently out on loan elsewhere.

David Marshall - 2024 The former Scotland keeper is now 38 and a future decision will be needed.

Joe Wollacott - 2026 The goalkeeper is deputy to David Marshall.

Murray Johnson - 2027 A young goalkeeper the club have high hopes for.