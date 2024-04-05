A top six charge is on their minds right now but Hibs will soon have contract scenarios to weigh up.

Jordan Obita is the latest star to commit his future to Easter Road after penning an extension. But with teammates out of contract, Nick Montgomery has some decisions to make, especially with club legends.

It has fallen to him as the manager who’s in post when 2016 Scottish Cup-winning heroes Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon could both leave. The left-back and central defender are out of contract in the summer, as are two other veterans.

Montgomery also has some impressive loanees who fans would no doubt want to see stick around long-term, as Bill Foley’s investment in Hibs sparks excitement. Next up is St Johnstone before a trip to Motherwell to see if the Premiership season can end with a top six place.

Ahead of those battles, the Edinburgh Evening News looks at when every senior Hibs player contract expires, as well as a handful of youngsters.

1 . David Marshall - 2024 The former Scotland keeper is now 38 and a future decision will be needed. Photo Sales

2 . Joe Wollacott - 2026 The goalkeeper is deputy to David Marshall. Photo Sales

3 . Murray Johnson - 2027 A young goalkeeper the club have high hopes for. Photo Sales