When Hearts and Hibs are next on TV as Sky Sports announces broadcast picks including Edinburgh derby

The Capital rivals lock horns for the first time this season on October 7 at Tynecastle; the first time the teams will meet since the fiery final-day encounter in May when a 1-1 draw was enough to see the Gorgie side finish fourth just ahead of Hibs. Four red cards were shown after the game – two for each team – after a touchline brawl spilled over onto the pitch with players and coaching staff from both sides involved as well as members of the Hearts backroom staff. Both teams were fined for the rammy with Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri and Hearts’ substitute goalkeeper Ross Stewart, now a free agent, hit with two-match suspensions for their part in the dust-up.