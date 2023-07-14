When Hearts and Hibs are next on TV as Sky Sports announces broadcast picks including Edinburgh derby
The Capital rivals lock horns for the first time this season on October 7 at Tynecastle; the first time the teams will meet since the fiery final-day encounter in May when a 1-1 draw was enough to see the Gorgie side finish fourth just ahead of Hibs. Four red cards were shown after the game – two for each team – after a touchline brawl spilled over onto the pitch with players and coaching staff from both sides involved as well as members of the Hearts backroom staff. Both teams were fined for the rammy with Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri and Hearts’ substitute goalkeeper Ross Stewart, now a free agent, hit with two-match suspensions for their part in the dust-up.
But as things stand the TV cameras won’t be at Tynecastle in autumn; instead, they will be in place at Easter Road for the December head-to-head – the sixth of seven fixtures in a busy month of cinch Premiership football.
The festive derby takes place on Wednesday December 27 with an 8pm kick-off and will be shown live on Sky Sports. Other matches the broadcaster has confirmed for live coverage include Ross County v Rangers on Saturday August 26; Rangers v Celtic on Sunday September 3; St Johnstone v Rangers on Saturday September 16; Livingston’s home game with Celtic on Saturday September 23, and Celtic v Rangers on Saturday December 30. All of those fixtures kick off at 12.30pm.