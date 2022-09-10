When Hibs' postponed trip to Dundee United could be played - and will Aberdeen home game be affected?
On Friday, the Scottish FA and SPFL confirmed no professional football games in Scotland would be played this weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth.
That meant Hibs’ trip to face Dundee United at Tannadice along with the under-18s’ derby with Hearts and Hibs Women’s meeting with Aberdeen were all postponed.
The SFA president, Rod Petrie, said that in the wake of discussions involving representatives from the Association, the League, SWPL, Lowland League and Highland League that cancelling all fixtures was ‘the appropriate step to take’ following the passing of the monarch.
At the time of writing there have been no suggestions as to when the rearranged fixtures might take place.
The Queen’s funeral takes place on Monday September 19 following a period of mourning.
European fixtures during the coming week, including the first leg of Hibs' UEFA Youth League Domestic Champions Path first round match against Molde FK in Norway on September 14, are scheduled to proceed as planned but it remains to be seen if domestic fixtures next weekend will go ahead, including Hibs’ home game against Aberdeen.
SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said on Friday: “We will update clubs and supporters when we have clarity over official arrangements for Her Majesty’s funeral.”
Between now and the final round of Premiership fixtures on the weekend of November 12/13 before the break for the World Cup there are very few opportunities.
Another round of European fixtures takes place next midweek before domestic matches at the weekend followed by an international break.
Scotland are in Nations League action against the Republic of Ireland and Ukraine at Hampden as well as against Ukraine in Kraków.
October has three separate dates for European matches while the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals are set to be played in midweek as well.
In November there is a midweek fixture card in the Scottish Premiership as well as one round of European fixtures followed by a month-long break for the World Cup.
Scottish Premiership games resume on December 17 but it is possible that the SFA and respective league bodies may agree to an earlier resumption in a bid to get matches played before the turn of the calendar year – otherwise the games may need to be rearranged for some time in 2023.