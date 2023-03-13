They have won every single domestic fixture at Parkhead this season and have been thoroughly dominant on their own turf for the best part of the last 12 years, including a stretch of winning nine consecutive titles and four consecutive trebles.

There are a good few teams who have failed to win in the east end of Glasgow in that time and, regrettably for them, Hibs are one of those clubs.

This weekend they travel through looking to find a result that could see them go within two points of arch-rivals Hearts in third place and within touching distance of eight games guaranteed in European football next term.

Danny Galbraith celebrates having scored the winning goal for Hibs against Celtic in January 2010. Picture: SNS

In order to secure such a result they’ll need to buck a particularly large-sample-size trend. It’s been 16 games without a victory for Hibs against Celtic along the M8. There have been three draws in that time, the most recent of which coming in the January of 2021 when Kevin Nisbet equalised in injury-time after David Turnbull had given Celtic a late lead. But the last win was way back in January 2010.

Hibs actually went 1-0 down in that game to a Celtic team managed by former boss Tony Mowbray as Marc-Antoine Fortune opened the scoring. Anthony Stokes equalised for the away side before Danny Galbraith won all three points with a goal in stoppage time. It was the former Manchester United youngster’s only goal for the Hibees.

