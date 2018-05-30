When was the last time Hibs had three players in the Scotland team?

The appearance of John McGinn, Dylan McGeouch and Lewis Stevenson in the Scotland side which lost 2-0 to Peru in Lima earlier today has sparked a debate as to the last time three Easter Road players had pulled on the dark blue jersey in the same match.

Actually, you don’t have to go that far back. On November 12, 2005, Garry O’Connor was in the starting line-up for a friendly against the United States at Hampden, with both Gary Caldwell and Scott Brown coming on as second-half substitutes.

However, all three weren’t on the pitch at the same time, Brown replacing Nigel Quashie as Shaun Maloney came on for O’Connor with 17 minutes remaining.

In the mid-1950s, Tommy Younger, Lawrie Reilly and Gordon Smith all featured together in matches against Hungary, Northern Ireland and England.

But the sight of five Hibs players taking part in the same Scotland match will take some beating, Jock Govan, Eddie Turnbull, Smith, Bobby Combe and Davie Shaw all playing in a 2-0 win over Belgium in April, 1948.

