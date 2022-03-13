Hearts and Hibs: When the draw for Scottish Cup semi-finals will take place and how to watch

Hearts were victorious at Tynecastle on Saturday evening as Robbie Neilson’s men survived a 2-0 fightback from St Mirren to eventually outscore the Paisley visitors 4-2.

Hibs took full advantage of an early Motherwell red card in their quarter-final clash on Sunday as Elias Melkersen netted twice on his full debut to see Shaun Maloney’s side into the hat.

The two Edinburgh clubs were joined by Rangers in the next round after the reigning Scottish football champions comfortably saw off Dundee with a 3-0 win at Dens Park.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts and Hibs are both through to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup. Picture: SNS

The draw will take place after the conclusion of Dundee United against Celtic, the last of the quarter-final matches, on Monday evening. The tie will kick-off at 7.45pm and could go to extra-time and penalties.

Fans can watch the draw live on Premier Sports.

Message from the editor