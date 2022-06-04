Where are they now? The 20 players Hibs signed during the Scottish Cup-winning season

Lee Johnson has his work cut out for him this summer. A mixture of injury, poor signings and the potential of players leaving has meant the first-team squad at Easter Road is a husk of the unit that was favourite to repeat as best-of-the-rest in the Scottish top flight last season.

The new manager will have to sign well if he doesn’t want another year of struggle for the Easter Road side – and to keep his job with Ron Gordon so far showing a penchant for quickly dismissing coaches when things aren’t working out.

The 2015-16 season displayed some notable examples of recruiting top-class talent through the window, though it wasn’t all plain-sailing. It never is when you bring in 20 new players over the course of 10 months.

Here’s what those talents are doing now...

1. James Keatings Made the surprising move to cross the Edinburgh divide after being let go by Hearts. Played two seasons at Easter Road, scoring 20 goals in 72 games, before leaving in 2017. Recently took a break from football after injury problems frustrated spells with Raith Rovers and Montrose last season.

2. Dan Carmichael A promising winger from Queen of the South, Carmichael's time at Easter Road was blighted by injury and he was released a year later. Still only 31, he's now with Threave Rovers.

3. Martin Boyle Signed permanently in the summer of 2015 after a loan-swap deal with Dundee for Alex Harris the previous January. Starred at Easter Road for seven seasons. Moved in January to Saudi side Al-Faisaly.

4. Mark Oxley Signed permanently in 2015 after a season on loan. Lasted only another year before leaving for Southend United. With League Two side Harrogate Town