Where are they now? The 20 players Hibs signed during the Scottish Cup-winning season

A look back at the umpteen players Hibs recruited across the 2015-16, which culminated in the greatest day in the club’s modern history.

Hibs have made a busy start to the transfer window in Scotland, bringing in four new faces and signing Elie Youan to a permanent deal in the first couple of weeks after it re-opened. There’s still a bit of work to go, though, as they seek to reshape a unit which will then be strong enough to finish in third place in the cinch Premiership.

But with Hibs taking a breather for a couple of days, let’s look back at an action-packed campaign on the transfer front, and one which paid off gloriously.

The 2015-16 season displayed some notable examples of recruiting top-class talent through the window, though it wasn’t all plain-sailing. It never is when you bring in 20 new players over the course of 10 months.

Here’s what those talents are doing now...

James Keatings Made the surprising move to cross the Edinburgh divide after being let go by Hearts. Played two seasons at Easter Road, scoring 20 goals in 72 games, before leaving in 2017. After taking a break from football, the striker signed for Tranent Juniors earlier this year.

Dan Carmichael A promising winger from Queen of the South, Carmichael's time at Easter Road was blighted by injury and he was released a year later. Now 33, he spent last season with Gretna 2008.

Martin Boyle Signed permanently in the summer of 2015 after a loan-swap deal with Dundee for Alex Harris the previous January. Starred at Easter Road for seven seasons and then made a swift return following a move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Faisaly in January 2022. Currently rehabbing a knee injury with a view to returning to the Hibs starting XI in time for opening day.

Mark Oxley Signed permanently in 2015 after a season on loan. Lasted only another year before leaving for Southend United. With League Two side Harrogate Town

