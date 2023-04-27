News you can trust since 1873
Hibs Under-20s celebrate with the Youth Cup at Hampden in April 2018Hibs Under-20s celebrate with the Youth Cup at Hampden in April 2018
Where are they now: The double-winning Hibs youth squad of 2017/18

Five years ago this week, the Hibs development side completed a league and cup double when they defeated Aberdeen 3-1 at Hampden Park – the club’s first Youth Cup win in almost a decade.

By Patrick McPartlin
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 16:12 BST

They had to come from behind at the national stadium, a Joe McPherson own goal cancelling out Connor McLennan’s opener for the Dons and two goals in six minutes from Ryan Porteous and Jamie Gullan completing the turnaround. Here’s what the squad is up to these days…

Joined Hibs in 2017 and made his first-team debut on February 1 last year, starting in the Edinburgh derby and putting in a man-of-the-match performance as Shaun Maloney’s side held Hearts to a goalless draw at Easter Road. His time at Hibs is all but up, with the 24-year-old out of contract in the summer and currently on loan at Queen of the South.

1. Kevin Dabrowski, goalkeeper

Joined Hibs in 2017 and made his first-team debut on February 1 last year, starting in the Edinburgh derby and putting in a man-of-the-match performance as Shaun Maloney's side held Hearts to a goalless draw at Easter Road. His time at Hibs is all but up, with the 24-year-old out of contract in the summer and currently on loan at Queen of the South.

Donaldson spent time on loan at Berwick Rangers before leaving permanently for East Kilbride in the summer of 2019. He moved onto Tranent Juniors later that year before a spell with Musselburgh Athletic, and is now back at Foresters Park.

2. Callum Donaldson, right-back

Donaldson spent time on loan at Berwick Rangers before leaving permanently for East Kilbride in the summer of 2019. He moved onto Tranent Juniors later that year before a spell with Musselburgh Athletic, and is now back at Foresters Park.

Captained the side at Hampden, scored the second goal, and needs little introduction having gone on to play more than 150 times for Hibs before sealing a January move to Watford.

3. Ryan Porteous, centre-back

Captained the side at Hampden, scored the second goal, and needs little introduction having gone on to play more than 150 times for Hibs before sealing a January move to Watford.

Had loan spells with Civil Service Strollers, Berwick, and Gala Fairydean Rovers before leaving Hibs to join Berwick on a permanent basis in the summer of 2019, where his performances prompted Spartans to snap him up. Now captains the Ainslie Park side and led them to the Lowland League title earlier this month.

4. Kevin Waugh, centre-back

Had loan spells with Civil Service Strollers, Berwick, and Gala Fairydean Rovers before leaving Hibs to join Berwick on a permanent basis in the summer of 2019, where his performances prompted Spartans to snap him up. Now captains the Ainslie Park side and led them to the Lowland League title earlier this month.

