1 . Kevin Dabrowski, goalkeeper

Joined Hibs in 2017 and made his first-team debut on February 1 last year, starting in the Edinburgh derby and putting in a man-of-the-match performance as Shaun Maloney’s side held Hearts to a goalless draw at Easter Road. His time at Hibs is all but up, with the 24-year-old out of contract in the summer and currently on loan at Queen of the South. Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group