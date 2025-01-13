Where every Hibs signing from busy 2012 January transfer window ended up

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 13th Jan 2025, 19:00 BST

Hibs could be active this month in the transfer window but the winter of 2012 certainly proved frantic.

David Gray and co could be busy in the transfer market this month but it’ll do well to get near the 2012 trolley dash.

The Hibs head coach endured a tough start to the season but he’s now guided his team into the Premiership top six with eyes on a European spot. January has brought a few exits so far, including Jake Doyle-Hayes, Nohan Kenneh and Josh O’Connor.

Back in 2012, a poor start to the season under Colin Calderwood had him sacked and replaced by Pat Fenlon What ensued was a busy winter transfer window where eight arrived and a famous unveiling photo was born.

But where did these players end up? We take a look.

1. Eoin Doyle

Limited impact at Hibs but carved out a good career for himself in England. Retired after time at St Patrick's Athletic in 2023. Photo: Robert Perry

2. James McPake

Became club captain and gave his all before heading to Dundee. Now in management, recently sacked by Dunfermline. | SNS Group

3. Roy O'Donovan

A brief loan from Coventry City. Made his way to Australia in 2015 and now at National Premier Leagues Northern NSW side Newcastle Olympic FC. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

4. Tom Soares

A brief loan before a lengthy stint at Bury. Plays as a midfielder for non-league side Marlow. | SNS Group

