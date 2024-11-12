Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hibs backing has been provided to the boss, but it’s not with him that fan anger resides, it’s been claimed.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Hibs player says fan scrutiny at Easter Road is on the board and hierarchy rather than head coach David Gray.

The chiefs at the club have backed the 2016 Scottish Cup-winning legend after a 2-1 defeat to St Mirren on Saturday. They are bottom of the Premiership having won one of their 12 games in the league this season, and debate was swirling on whether or not Gray would survive the defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement has provided their backing but with an acknowledgment results have to improve. Tam McManus has been discussing the situation at Hibs currently and the former player says that while he backs Gray, there will be a cut-off point in terms of how long the bad run can go on.

He said: “The thing is, I am saying give the manager time and you have got to give the manager time. But there has to be a sign of progress. We are going to pick up points here. You can’t let it run and run and you’re adrift at the bottom of the league.

“The way Hibs are playing, can you see them getting many points out of those four fixtures (Dundee, Aberdeen, Motherwell, Celtic)? I don’t and that is the problem I have got at the minute. Stick with the manager, yes, but they need to start picking up results as there’s going to be a cut-off point where you say it’s not working.”

He added while on PLZ that with Gray the fifth leader of the senior squad since December 2021, when Jack Ross was still in charge for a period of that month less than three years ago, fan scrutiny is now turning upstairs. McManus said: “It’s a bad situation to be a Hibs supporter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You heard them at half-time, full-time. They are still chanting David Gray’s name. I think they realise that it’s not the manager that is the problem. The scrutiny is really on the Hibs board, owner, CEO at the minute. They are the ones getting it in the neck the most from supporters. They realise all these managers can’t be bad managers.

“I still have faith in David. If you are going to give a young manager a chance, you don’t rip it up and sack him after 12 games. He deserves a bit more time. International break has probably come at a good time for Hibs.”