Where Hibs have won their Premiership points this season after top six bid derailed

Hibs have had criticism to deal with after failing to make the Premiership top six

By Ben Banks
Published 20th Apr 2024, 10:00 BST

Nick Montgomery and Hibs are coming under pressure but just how have the Easter Road collected their Premiership points this season?

A 1-1 draw with Motherwell a week ago was the final nail in the top six bid coffin, after a campaign marred by inconsistency. They are now left to fight for a best of the rest spot with European football no longer a possibility next term.

The numbers have been crunched to show where Hibs gained their 39 pre-split points and a telling stat has emerged in the breakdown of why Montgomery’s men suffered dejection. Of the 12 clubs in the Premiership, only Livingston, Ross County and Motherwell picked up a lesser percentage of their points against bottom six clubs, with Hibs and St Johnstone tied on those games making up 51.1% of their tally.

29.6% of that coming against top six clubs doesn’t make for brilliant reading either. Here is where Hibs gained their pre-split league points this term.

Points: 7

1. Aberdeen

Points: 7 Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Points: 7

2. Dundee

Points: 7 Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group

Points: 6

3. Livingston

Points: 6 Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Points: 5

4. Kilmarnock

Points: 5 Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group

