Nick Montgomery and Hibs are coming under pressure but just how have the Easter Road collected their Premiership points this season?

A 1-1 draw with Motherwell a week ago was the final nail in the top six bid coffin, after a campaign marred by inconsistency. They are now left to fight for a best of the rest spot with European football no longer a possibility next term.

The numbers have been crunched to show where Hibs gained their 39 pre-split points and a telling stat has emerged in the breakdown of why Montgomery’s men suffered dejection. Of the 12 clubs in the Premiership, only Livingston, Ross County and Motherwell picked up a lesser percentage of their points against bottom six clubs, with Hibs and St Johnstone tied on those games making up 51.1% of their tally.

29.6% of that coming against top six clubs doesn’t make for brilliant reading either. Here is where Hibs gained their pre-split league points this term.