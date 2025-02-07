Where the Hibs team from famous Scottish Cup clash vs Hearts are nine years on from late dramatics

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 7th Feb 2025, 14:00 BST

Here is where every Hibs player who played in the famous clash vs Hearts are now, nine years to the day it happened.

It was a pivotal step on the route to glory and it fittingly is remembered on a day Hibs continue for their first taste since that halcyon season.

February 7th 2016 is a date fondly remembered by Hibs fans, as they came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with rivals Hearts in the Scottish Cup last 16. Hopes of breaking their tournament hoodoo looked shattered at the break with first-half goals from Arnaud Djoum and Sam Nicholson.

Jason Cummings and Paul Hanlon goals inside the final quarter sent the game to a replay which Hibs emerged victorious from, and eventually went on to win the cup. They face Ayr United at the same stage of the competition on Friday night, nine years to the day of a famous derby.

So where are the players who played in that match now? We take a look.

Currently at - Harrogate Town

1. GK - Mark Oxley

Currently at - Harrogate Town Photo: SNS Group Rob Casey

Currently at - Hibs head coach

2. RB - David Gray

Currently at - Hibs head coach | SNS Group

Currently at - Hibs (academy coach)

3. CB - Darren McGregor

Currently at - Hibs (academy coach) | SNS Group

Currently at - Raith Rovers

4. CB - Paul Hanlon

Currently at - Raith Rovers | SNS Group

