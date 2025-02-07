It was a pivotal step on the route to glory and it fittingly is remembered on a day Hibs continue for their first taste since that halcyon season.

February 7th 2016 is a date fondly remembered by Hibs fans, as they came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with rivals Hearts in the Scottish Cup last 16. Hopes of breaking their tournament hoodoo looked shattered at the break with first-half goals from Arnaud Djoum and Sam Nicholson.

Jason Cummings and Paul Hanlon goals inside the final quarter sent the game to a replay which Hibs emerged victorious from, and eventually went on to win the cup. They face Ayr United at the same stage of the competition on Friday night, nine years to the day of a famous derby.

So where are the players who played in that match now? We take a look.

GK - Mark Oxley Currently at - Harrogate Town

RB - David Gray Currently at - Hibs head coach

CB - Darren McGregor Currently at - Hibs (academy coach)