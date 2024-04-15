Hibs boss Nick Montgomery and his players are coming under increased scrutiny after a gut-wrenching 1-1 draw with Motherwell on Saturday.

It’s a result that has consigned the club to a bottom-six finish in the Scottish Premiership this season. Leading 1-0 at Fir Park going into second half stoppage time, Motherwell launched a long throw into the box which Hibs failed to deal with as centre half Shane Blaney struck an equaliser for the hosts.

This result encapsulates the club’s recent form and their failure to see out results. In recent months, the likes of Ross County, Hearts, Celtic and St Mirren have all benefited from late defensive lapses in Montgomery’s side.

The former Sheffield United man is the fifth different name to be appointed by the capital club in the last five years. We take a look at the last 12 permanent Hibs managers and how their careers have fared since leaving the Edinburgh club, including one at Newcastle United holding big ambitions while a more recent appointment causing divides in opinion.

Lee Johnson: Currently without a club Lee Johnson was sacked in August with Hibs bottom of the Premiership. He has since took charge of Fleetwood Town but was sacked after just 22 matches at Highbury Stadium. Has split opinion at clubs he's been at and Hibs was no different.

Shaun Maloney: Wigan Athletic manager Shaun Maloney was sacked after just 19 games at Hibs. He has since rebuilt his managerial career with Wigan Athletic who sit 13th in League One despite financial difficulties.

Jack Ross: Newcastle United (Head of coach development) Former Sunderlands boss Jack Ross led Hibs to the Scottish League Cup final, but was sacked after two-years due to a poor run of form. In his next managerial stint he was sacked after just seven games with Dundee United. Ross has since opted for a career change and currently works as head of coach development at Newcastle United. He is also hoping to become a Sporting Director in the near future.