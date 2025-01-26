Where the last 13 Hibs managers are now from Ange disciple to Championship gaffer

Hibs appear to be on an upward trajectory despite only being able to secure a point from their visit to struggling Ross County on Saturday afternoon.

Although there may have been some disappointment over the late penalty that prevented Gray’s side from claiming all three points at the Global Energy Stadium, the outlook remains positive as Hibs look to extend their impressive form when they host fellow European challengers Aberdeen next Saturday afternoon.

Gray has made an big impact during his first full season as permanent manager at Easter Road and appears to have grown into the role as his side embarked on an impressive run of form. The same can not be said of some of his predecessors. But where are the last 13 managers that once carried the hopes of their Hibs faithful on their shoulders prior to their departures? We take a look and find some intriguing results.