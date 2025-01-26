Where the last 13 Hibs managers are now from Ange disciple to Championship gaffer

Hibs appear to be on an upward trajectory despite only being able to secure a point from their visit to struggling Ross County on Saturday afternoon.
Although there may have been some disappointment over the late penalty that prevented Gray’s side from claiming all three points at the Global Energy Stadium, the outlook remains positive as Hibs look to extend their impressive form when they host fellow European challengers Aberdeen next Saturday afternoon.
Gray has made an big impact during his first full season as permanent manager at Easter Road and appears to have grown into the role as his side embarked on an impressive run of form. The same can not be said of some of his predecessors. But where are the last 13 managers that once carried the hopes of their Hibs faithful on their shoulders prior to their departures? We take a look and find some intriguing results.
1. Nick Montgomery: Tottenham
The man David Gray is replacing. Sacked less than a full calendar year and season into the gig after a bottom six finish. Now a coach with Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
2. Lee Johnson: Currently without a club
Lee Johnson was sacked in August with Hibs bottom of the Premiership. He has since taken charge of Fleetwood Town but was sacked after just 22 matches at Highbury Stadium. Has split opinion at clubs he's been at and Hibs was no different. | Getty Images
3. Shaun Maloney: Wigan Athletic manager
Shaun Maloney was sacked after just 19 games at Hibs. He has since rebuilt his managerial career with Wigan Athletic who sit 13th in League One despite financial difficulties. | Getty Images
4. Jack Ross: Newcastle United (Head of coach development)
Former Sunderland boss Jack Ross led Hibs to the Scottish League Cup final, but was sacked after two-years due to a poor run of form. In his next managerial stint he was sacked after just seven games with Dundee United.
Ross has since opted for a career change and currently works as head of coach development at Newcastle United. He is also hoping to become a Sporting Director in the near future. | Getty Images
