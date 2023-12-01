Hibs boss Nick Montgomery expects Aberdeen to be fit and firing on all cylinders after their freezing fightback in Finland. And he believes Dons boss Barry Robson was right to rest players for Sunday’s trip to Easter Road.

Monty has a difficult choice to make over his defence as he looks to avenge last month’s Viaplay Cup semi-final loss to Aberdeen at Hampden. Lewis Miller’s suspension, a result of his two bookings in last weekend’s 1-0 away win over Dundee, leaves a gaping hole at right back – one likely to be filled by 16-year-old Rory Whittaker.

Aberdeen head south on the back of a battling 2-2 draw in Helsinki, as their Europa Conference League campaign came to an end, leaving Robson complaining about his team’s fixture pile-up. The Reds gaffer made a number of changes for the dead rubber played out in near-farcical snow scenes, resting key men for league duty.

Montgomery said: “He’s entitled to give boys a rest for the game on Sunday. I would have done the same.

“Any team around the world, in European or even Asian competition, you know you’re going to have to play midweek games. That’s part of being successful – and it comes with a bigger budget to create a bigger squad. That’s something, as a coach, you prepare for.”

As Hibs seek to record a third consecutive Scottish Premiership win for the first time since February, knowing that a victory could lift them into the top four, depending on results elsewhere, here’s how we think they’ll line up:

