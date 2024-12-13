A win could take Hibs as high as eighth place in the Scottish Premiership by close of play on Sunday evening, depending on results elsewhere. Anything less than a home victory over Ross County tomorrow afternoon is ... well, hardly worth worrying about, given the enormity of the stakes attached to this single 90-minute contest.

The fact that Hibs have looked more solid of late has obviously generated a bit of confidence within the squad. And it would suggest that Gray is unlikely to tinker much with the game plan used in a blistering 3-0 away win over Motherwell. Having tweaked it a little for last weekend’s genuinely unfortunate loss at Celtic Park, there isn’t much in need of major repair.

Gray has spoken this week about the number of different options he has to cover for injured No. 9 Mykola Kuharevich, who will be out for a couple of weeks with the groin strain suffered late in the first half at Celtic Park. While he does have players capable of filling in as makeshift strikers, it’s hard to argue against giving Dwight Gayle a rare start.

With the players available, Hibs could stick with a 3-4-1-2 that occasionally looks entirely different out of possession. Or play two wingbacks PLUS a pair of wingers in a 3-4-3. And that’s not forgetting Gray’s preference, through the majority of his time as manager, for a back four.

Here’s how we think Hibs will line up tomorrow, then:

1 . GK Jordan Smith Established himself as No. 1 after taking over from Josef Bursik. A steadying influence so far.

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora Assuming Hibs stick with the back three that's been working, to a degree, the Irishman's ability on the ball makes him useful on the right side of the trio.

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri The big man has looked OK in the middle of a back three. Hibs need him to step up and command that penalty box.