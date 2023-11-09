'Why always us?' - Hibs cursed by inability to hold onto a lead

Josh Campbell sums up Hibs' dejection as Lewis Jamieson celebrates late equaliser.

When does a recurring theme become evidence of a deep-rooted problem? Excluding the possibility of witchcraft or voodoo, there must be some logical explanation for the curse that continues to see Hibs consistently throwing away winning positions in games.

In his ten games at the helm, Nick Montgomery has seen his players twice blow a two-goal lead.

Does that actually make last night’s late collapse against St Mirren, conceding an injury-time equaliser after being 1-0 and then 2-1 up, an improvement of sorts? It won’t have felt like it to the small band of Hibs fans who travelled back east – via backroads and B roads because of motorway closures – to reflect on two more points dropped.

The effect of repeatedly failing to hold on to a lead can be measured pretty accurately just by looking at the Scottish Premiership table.

With 90 minutes gone in Paisley, Hibs were projected to leap into the top six as a result of their first win in seven games. Lewis Jamieson’s equaliser leaves them stuck in eighth place.

Had they seen out all three games where they’d etched out a lead, moreover, they’d be sitting on 18 points. Comfortable in fourth place. Ifs and buts, right?

In search of a pattern, evidence or even a clue as to why this keeps happening to Hibs, here’s a look at the ‘wins’ they couldn’t get over the line.

Kilmarnock 2 Hibernian 2

Saturday, September 16

Will Fish, David Marshall and Nick Montgomery at full-time in Kilmarnock

Monty’s first game as Hibs boss started so well, as Lewis Miller’s shot hit the post and rebounded in off unlucky Killie keeper Will Dennis just minutes into the contest.

When Dylan Vente scored to make it 2-0 just before the hour mark, the large travelling support at Rugby Park began to dream of a bright future under new management.

The visitors’ two-goal cushion lasted all of three minutes, though, as Kyle Vassell got the home side back into the contest.

And there was an inevitability about the equaliser as soon as Rocky Bushiri needlessly conceded a corner with just over ten minutes remaining. A consistent weak spot for Hibs under Lee Johnson, concession of an equaliser – Joe Wright’s free header did the damage - was almost guaranteed.

“I thought we could have killed the game off,” said Montgomery after his first 90 minutes on the touchline. Not the last time he’d say that.

Hibernian 2 Ross County 2

Tuesday, October 31

Unlucky Allan Delferriere after his own goal against County.

Scudded 4-0 by Rangers at Ibrox but back on an even keel after a battling 0-0 draw at home to Celtic, Hibs were well worth a 2-0 lead that lasted until just over 15 minutes from the end of regulation time, with an Elie Youan deflected strike and Jair Tavares’ first goal for the club putting the home side well on top.

But a horrible misjudgement by stand-in keeper Jojo Wollacott saw Allan Delferriere score an unlucky own goal, before Jordan White was given too much room to turn and smash home an equaliser with eight minutes remaining.

Eight weeks into his new job, Monty experienced something new – his team being booed off the park by frustrated fans.

St Mirren 2 Hibernian 2

Wednesday, November 8

And that brings us right up to date. A good early goal cancelled out by a disputed penalty. A rousing recovery to take the lead, with chances to go 3-1 up left untaken, before … well, you know the rest.

So where does the evidence lead us?

It can’t be coincidence. And teams who gain a reputation for being soft touches, always liable to crack when a bit of pressure is applied, find that slur difficult to shake.

Montgomery was indulging in a bit of black humour when, in the wake of last night’s disappointment, he said: “Maybe we need to start scoring three, because every time we score two, we draw the game …”

It’s not a bad idea. And there is a feeling that, if and when they click, Hibs have the potential to build a genuinely unassailable lead over some luckless opponent.