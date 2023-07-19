Why Dylan Levitt suits Hibs philosophy as midfielder makes Dundee United claim

Lee Johnson made the former Manchester United kid his sixth signing of the summer, plucking him from Tannadice for a modest £300,000 sum after 11 goals and four assists in 62 appearances in tangerine.

The Easter Road boss purred about Levitt’s pedigree, saying: “He adds real quality to our midfield. He has a great passing range and will fit seamlessly into our evolving squad. We have strong competition for places in there now and have a lovely blend of qualities.”

And, speaking to Sky Sports, Levitt revealed his new manager’s approach to the game was part of what sold him on a move to Leith.

Dylan Levitt is excited for the season to start with Hibs. Picture: Mark Scates/SNS Group

"I’m really looking forward to it. Speaking with the gaffer before moving here, the philosophy of play suits me to a tee – midfield rotations, getting on the ball, wanting to attack, get loads of shots, crosses, goals, and play free-flowing, attacking football. I just can’t wait for the actual season to get going now,” he said.

"I was keen to stay in Scotland, especially when I got told about Hibs’ interest. It’s a massive club with a massive stadium and massive support home and away and having played against them during the last two seasons, it showed what they’re about and it’s a really positive move for me.”

Levitt was a regular feature in the United team that suffered the ignominy of a 7-0 defeat by AZ Alkmaar in Europe closely followed by a 9-0 league drubbing by Celtic that spelled the end for former Hibs boss Jack Ross, with the season ending in relegation to the second tier after finishing bottom of the cinch Premiership. But the Wales internationalist is adamant he can learn from the experience and use it to his advantage as he seeks to progress his career.

