The 22-year-old has only played 11 times for the Easter Road side in the league, with just two starts, but hopes a final-day victory over Hearts might propel him up the pecking order for the Socceroos.

"I can’t think about that, as much as I want to. We are just going to focus on winning and at the end of the day I think we can do that,” Miller said, as he previewed the crosstown trip to Gorgie on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But that would be unreal wouldn’t it? Me versus Lionel Messi… do I have an outside chance? It’s tough. I know the coach Graham Arnold looks at gametime so if you’re playing week in, week out that helps. That’s been a bit difficult for me but I’m easing in now and hopefully I’m in his eyes. He looks at all the players he can select and I’ll give it all I’ve got.”

Lewis Miller performed well for Hibs against Celtic, winning the penalty and notching an assist for the fourth goal

With a number of Australians plying their trade in the cinch Premiership Miller is not on his own in the Capital, with four Socceroos at Hearts and a handful elsewhere. But while they might be pals off the pitch, that changes when the whistle goes.

“I know Kye Rowles and Garang Kuol; I played with them [in the A-League] and I’ve played against Cam Devlin and Natty Atkinson and they are all quality players. That’s why we are all overseas because we all wanted to get to the next level and make the next step. It’s credit to them but, like I said, we are going out to beat them on the weekend. I’ve trained with Garang and I’ve played with him and I know how he plays. So it’s advantage me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad