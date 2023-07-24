The Scotland youth internationalist lined up on the left in a 4141 formation, with Élie Youan on the opposite wing and Josh Campbell and Jake Doyle-Hayes in the middle, eventually making way for Elias Melkersen after an hour.

Molotnikov was one of four teenagers who joined the senior squad for the pre-season training camp in Spain along with Jacob MacIntyre, Reuben McAllister, and Kanayo Megwa and although those three were in the matchday squad on Friday night they remained unused substitutes.

Speaking afterwards, Johnson explained why he had elected to start Molotnikov despite having other more experienced, senior options at his disposal on the bench.

Rudi Molotnikov was involved in the Marbella training camp and started against Groningen. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS Group

“We’re probably a little bit light in the wide position, with Martin Boyle not quite ready. So it was a little bit positionally; I wanted to see what [Rudi] could do and I thought he did all right,” the manager said.

“I think, at times, there was a speed shock; I was the same when I came through: the speed shocks you because you’re not used to that speed and intensity. It’s not just the speed physically, it’s speed of thought. Once you get in sync with that then you can play. It’s just about exposing the youngsters as much as possible when I can."

Johnson remains keen to add to his squad, with Will Fish set to return for a second season-long loan stint by the end of the month. However, there are other positions needing reinforcements that are very much on the club’s radar but rather than rush into signings, Hibs will assess the situation after the first handful of competitive games.

