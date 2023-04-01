But the Irish midfielder has a steely nature about him and, particularly given his injury-hit 2022/23 campaign, a desire to really make an impact in a Hibs shirt. He has perhaps suffered from not having the right combination of players around him – something to which manager Lee Johnson alluded earlier this year – but the Easter Road side’s midfield is looking a lot healthier these days, thanks in part to the introduction of CJ Egan-Riley on loan from Burnley, and Australia cap Jimmy Jeggo.

The gaffer played an unfortunate role in Doyle-Hayes spending longer on the sidelines than he might have imagined, catching the former Aston Villa youngster during a boisterous training session that resulted in the player needing surgery on a pre-existing ankle problem followed by, more recently, an injection to sort out the joint and allow him to make a pain-free return to action.

Not that Doyle-Hayes holds any grudges, you understand. The 24-year-old is just delighted to be back playing but understandably is disappointed at having experienced such a disrupted season.

Jake Doyle-Hayes has had an eventful season impacted by injury and become a first-time dad

“There was a bit of a coming-together in training with the manager but it happens and it could have been any of the lads. It was a tackle, a 50-50, we don’t hold back in training because we train with intensity. The gaffer doesn’t join in a lot – I don’t think he has joined in since! He apologised, said it was an accident but I knew that anyway. It was nobody’s fault, he didn’t mean it and that’s just the way we train,” he explains.

In a season where Hibs have been without talismanic players such as Martin Boyle and Aiden McGeady for lengthy periods, and Rocky Bushiri, Kevin Nisbet, Kyle Magennis, and Joe Newell have all spent time on the sidelines, the absence of Doyle-Hayes almost slipped under the radar – frustrating for a player whom Johnson trusts implicitly, whether he starts him or uses him off the bench.

That incident in training might have robbed Doyle-Hayes of the chance to make a real impact under new management but he is staying positive, choosing instead to make the most of the remaining games rather than reflect on those he missed.

“It’s been really tough – I haven’t had a season like this before. When you are watching from the stands, you are seeing the lads out there on the pitch and you want to be playing and helping them. I have done what I can in the gym and thankfully I’m back out on the pitch.

Doyle-Hayes is relieved to be back fit and available

“I didn’t really know I had the injury, when I got the scan they said it could have been an old injury that was there for a while,” he continues. “The doctors think it had been there anyway, the injury was there and the tackle flared it up. I had been carrying it for a while they reckoned.

“I’m just looking to get my season started now, really, even though there are not many games left. It’s strange coming back into the team at this stage, but you just have to do everything you can to get up to speed. I feel fit now, I have played in bounce games and played against Celtic. I felt good and fit after that. Hopefully I can keep my place now. I was hoping to get back in as soon as possible after the injury, so to get put back in a big game like that was a big confidence booster.

Europe remains the carrot, of course – even if just finishing in the top six would be an improvement on last year. Doyle-Hayes played in three of Hibs’ four Europa Conference League qualifiers during the summer of 2021 and is eager to add to his number of continental appearances.

“There are more big games coming up, we want to get enough points to get us into the European places. With the squad we have we believe we can kick on further this season,” he states.

Doyle-Hayes gets stuck in against Celtic's Alistair Johnston at Parkhead

“That means picking up wins in games like this weekend – hopefully we can rediscover the momentum we had before the Celtic and Rangers games. We talked about Europe being one of our goals at the start of the season. Not getting there last year was a disappointment for us so we want to do it this time around. All we can do is focus on ourselves and try to win as many games as possible, there’s no point looking at the other teams around us.”

Away from the football side of things, Doyle-Hayes has been getting to grips with parenthood, having become a first-time father towards the end of last year with partner Aurelija. It certainly contributed to his decision to stay at Hibs and eschew the chance to uproot and go elsewhere amid January transfer interest from England and Italy. Video posted on social media recently showed baby Doyle-Hayes getting a first look at Easter Road.

“I feel settled here, we have a young family and we are settled in the city. It’s an unbelievable feeling being a dad for the first time, it’s great having them in the stands – it gives you extra motivation,” he smiles.

"My son is called Arlo, he’s five months and we just got him his first Hibs shirt recently. I am hands-on, well I try to be as much as I can, although my missus is great and does most of the work."

