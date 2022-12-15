News you can trust since 1873
Why Lee Johnson played Ryan Porteous in Hibs midfield against Rangers - and if he will do it again

Hibs manager Lee Johnson hasn’t ruled out redeploying Ryan Porteous in midfield after the centre-back impressed in the middle of the park against Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday night.

By Patrick McPartlin
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 1:35am

The 23-year-old, who hasn’t been out of the headlines over the last ten days, was a surprise fixture in defensive midfield alongside Joe Newell in a new-look 4-2-3-1 set-up for the visitors. Porteous scored Hibs’ opener and didn’t look out of place in an unfamiliar role – although he did play ten minutes or so in the engine room in the friendly against Middlesbrough.

Speaking afterwards Johnson said: “I thought Ryan did extremely well against Rangers. It might have raised a few eyebrows me putting him in midfield, but I thought he filled the gaps well, he’s competitive in there, he’s a real athlete physically and he’s good on the ball. It was another good performance from a player who has, I think, shown a lot of commitment in difficult circumstances.”

Porteous will miss the upcoming Edinburgh derby after picking up a caution at Ibrox but could well play in midfield again, with Johnson explaining that injuries and inexperience played a part in his decision to move the Scotland internationalist further forward.

"Jake Doyle-Hayes is out injured; Nohan Kenneh has only really had ten, twelve games in midfield himself because he was nurtured as a centre-half at Leeds; I wanted Josh Campbell further up the pitch because I knew we’d need legs around Kevin Nisbet – and I thought Élie Youan probably had his best game for us in terms of the tactical trust and the ability to break, and break through.”

Ryan Porteous impressed in an unfamiliar midfield role
