Aston Villa captain John McGinn has paid tribute to his former team-mates still at Easter Road as the English side prepare for the Europa Conference League play-off clash with Hibs.

The 28-year-old spent three seasons with the capital club and won the Scottish Cup and Championship title, and speaks in glowing terms about his time in Edinburgh. He has former team-mates on the playing staff and in the dugout at his old club and revealed he has already been in touch with them ahead of Wednesday night’s first leg.

“I’ve had a few texts here and there from Lewis Stevenson, big Paul Hanlon and Martin Boyle, and Dave Gray is obviously on the coaching staff now. They’re good friends of mine, brilliant team mates and it will be great to see them again. I fully respect how good they are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A few regimes now have probably tried to get a couple of those players I’ve mentioned out but the biggest credit to them is they’re still the first names on the team sheet. They’ve been through so many good times and tough times. They are men of resilience who are absolutely second to none. I’m looking forward to playing against them, although maybe not when Lewis smashes into the back of me!”

John McGinn celebrates with Lewis Stevenson after Hibs beat Dundee United 3-0 in the Scottish Championship in January 2017. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS Group

McGinn left Hibs in the summer of 2018, helping them back to the Scottish top flight and playing a key role as Neil Lennon’s side thrilled during the 2017/18 season. But despite two pieces of silverware with the Leithers, the Scotland midfielder still feels the side underachieved.

“Hibs was a massive part of my life, the way they treated me through the three years was amazing. Obviously it's been strange to watch the club develop; it's a completely different place now with a lot of changes, boardroom-wise. When I was there it was a special place to play with great people. We were fortunate to be relatively successful, although I still feel we under-achieved in that spell, which hurts a little bit.