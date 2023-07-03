Why Melkersen has no regrets over leaving Hibs for Sparta Rotterdam loan

Elias Melkersen is ready to prove himself at Hibs after an underwhelming loan spell at Sparta Rotterdam. Picture: Simon Wootton/SNS Group

The 20-year-old, who made his debut for Norway Under-21s during the last international break, got just nine minutes of first-team action in the Netherlands and a handful of outings with the club’s B team. But despite initial hopes of a run of games, and a seven-figure buyout clause included in the loan deal, the former Bodø/Glimt youngster probably got fewer minutes than he would have had if he had stayed in Edinburgh.

But he scored in Saturday’s pre-season friendly victory over Edinburgh City at Meadowbank, heading home after Adam Le Fondre’s effort had come back off the bar. Speaking afterwards, he was matter-of-fact about his experience in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t ever regret anything I do in my life. I believe I have developed as a player but also as a person. I think that if you have an open mind and a positive attitude then you can learn from everything, and everywhere you are. Of course, I wanted to play more but that’s life. I learned to not take anything for granted and to try to stay positive all of the time. I think you have to be like a sponge, and try to learn from everyone.”

Speaking last month, manager Lee Johnson suggested that Melkersen could head out on loan again or stay and fight for his place at Easter Road. With Kevin Nisbet having left for Millwall, there could well be more opportunities for the young forward to live up to his promise – and he is ready to prove himself to both his manager and the fans.