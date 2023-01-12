The centre-back will turn 20 next month and is determined to make the most of the time he has left in Edinburgh. He has made only four appearances so far, three from the bench and the first 45 minutes against Hearts in the new year’s derby. All told, it amounts to little more than 98 minutes of first-team football. Fish doesn’t say that he had expected more game time before being thrown in against Hearts, or that he had expected to be used in his preferred position. But some Hibs fans have said it for him.

The impending departure of Ryan Porteous during the transfer window, however, could present the teenager with an opportunity. It will leave Rocky Bushiri and Paul Hanlon as the only other senior centre-backs in the squad. Lee Johnson, of course, will probably be looking to bring someone else in, but the manager has been clear about the need to trim the squad before making any additions. Fish might get his chance again.

He has enjoyed working with and learning from Porteous. The Scotland international is at a different stage of his career and on a very different trajectory, but Fish is very comfortable with that and is determined to forge his own path.

Will Fish has made only four appearances for Hibs this season since joining on loan from Manchester United, but insists he is ready to take his chance if it comes. Picture: Craig Brown / SNS

“Porto is a great lad on and off the pitch,” Fish told the Edinburgh Evening News. “He’s very demanding of the players around him. He’s someone that I can try to model my game on because we have similar attributes. He’s great at stepping out with the ball and bringing forward players into the game. He’s had a great career so far and hopefully he gets that move. He’s a great lad and I appreciate the help he’s given me.

“He’s got all the talent. Football is all about being in the right place at the right time, so I have no doubt that he can go far but it is up to him. Everyone is different and has a different pathway. He is a great player and I don’t know what is going to happen with him, but whatever he does I’ll keep trying my best and if that chance comes I’ll try to take it.”

Much has been made of the mistake Fish made in the derby at Tynecastle which led to the opening Hearts goal, but he will learn from it and must be hoping that his time at the club does not become defined by it. It is worth remembering that the match in Gorgie was only his second start in senior football. His only other one was for Stockport County against Dagenham and Redbridge in August 2021 when he was on loan at the fifth tier National League club. There’s a big difference between that and the white-hot atmosphere of the new year derby, especially when playing out of position.

Johnson, it could be argued, made the bigger mistake by picking him to start such a game in the first place, especially out of position. That’s not something Fish would say, of course. In fact, he feels he has improved his game under the manager and just hopes to be given more opportunities to show that on the pitch.

Will Fish is working hard in training and believes he is improving. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS

“He’s been great, especially on little details like body shape, defending crosses, positioning and what you do on the ball,” Fish said of the manager. “I can’t fault anything he has done for me.

“Obviously it is frustrating, but you have to earn your place in the team. Rocky, Paul, Porto have played well since I have come in, so you just have to take that chance when you get it Time will tell, but I’m happy here. Whatever I can do to help the team I’m happy to do that.

“Training with the lads every day is great because they are all great players. For me, it is about keeping my head down, working hard, improving my game and we’ll see what happens.”

The potential is certainly there and he is highly thought of. A Salford native and graduate of Manchester United's youth system, Fish made his first-team debut for the club as a sub in a Premier League game in May 2021. He has represented England at under-17, under-18 and under-19 levels. He joined United’s first-team squad for the pre-season tour of Australia and signed a new long-term contract in the summer that keeps him at Old Trafford until June 2025.

“I’ve got that security but, I think it is the right time for me to push on and get some experience in the game,” Fish says. “I was in and around the first team at United. I made my debut and I’ve trained with them. That’s a great experience that I didn’t take for granted. Learning from players like that was incredible, but everyone has their own pathway and I feel like this season was the right time to come on loan and get some experience in men’s football.

“Every now and then they [United’s coaches] will check in with me, but mostly they leave it to me and I can handle it myself. I’ve not been back to the club since I came to Hibs. I’m quite enjoying it here and I’ve only been home once.