Will Fish to Hibs latest as Lee Johnson gives update on signing process
The Easter Road side were initially hopeful that the 20-year-old could sign a second season-long loan deal in the Capital after featuring for Erik ten Hag’s side in their Edinburgh friendly with Olympique Lyonnais at Murrayfield on Wednesday.
But their hopes were dashed when it emerged the Old Trafford boss was considering taking him on the English Premier League club’s pre-season tour of the United States for games against Arsenal at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Wrexham at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California; Real Madrid at NFL side Houston Texans’ NRG Stadium, and Borussia Dortmund at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.
When Fish wasn’t included in the 31-man travelling party, it sparked hopes that the original plan was back on and the centre-back might be available for the Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie against Inter Club d’Escaldes of Andorra.
But Johnson confirmed the former England youth internationalist is set to feature against Wrexham, with United fielding a ‘youth-focused team drawn from the travelling squad [and] supplemented by academy prospects.”
Speaking after Hibs’ 2-1 victory over Dutch side Groningen he said: “The likelihood is we’re getting Will Fish. Has a contract been signed? No. But have all the plans been detailed? Yes. I am very confident he’ll be with us come the 29th of July, I think it is.
“He’s playing a game for the Man Utd second XI, they need him for this other game. So at the moment we have to just wait but it’s good.”
On the benefits of playing a friendly against European opposition ahead of the trip to Andorra he added: “These are all the problems that you have to solve. The best players are problem-solvers and that allows them to bring out their best within that. It’s all learning – learning for me, learning for them and I think we’re in a good place. I'm happy with where we are at this time. We are always striving for that, of course. But I was pleased with that last 70 minutes because I thought we were the better side.”