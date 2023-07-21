Will Fish to Hibs latest as Lee Johnson gives update on signing process

The Easter Road side were initially hopeful that the 20-year-old could sign a second season-long loan deal in the Capital after featuring for Erik ten Hag’s side in their Edinburgh friendly with Olympique Lyonnais at Murrayfield on Wednesday.

But their hopes were dashed when it emerged the Old Trafford boss was considering taking him on the English Premier League club’s pre-season tour of the United States for games against Arsenal at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Wrexham at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California; Real Madrid at NFL side Houston Texans’ NRG Stadium, and Borussia Dortmund at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Fish wasn’t included in the 31-man travelling party, it sparked hopes that the original plan was back on and the centre-back might be available for the Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie against Inter Club d’Escaldes of Andorra.

Will Fish applauds the fans after Manchester United's friendly against Lyon at Murrayfield. Picture: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

But Johnson confirmed the former England youth internationalist is set to feature against Wrexham, with United fielding a ‘youth-focused team drawn from the travelling squad [and] supplemented by academy prospects.”

Speaking after Hibs’ 2-1 victory over Dutch side Groningen he said: “The likelihood is we’re getting Will Fish. Has a contract been signed? No. But have all the plans been detailed? Yes. I am very confident he’ll be with us come the 29th of July, I think it is.

“He’s playing a game for the Man Utd second XI, they need him for this other game. So at the moment we have to just wait but it’s good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad