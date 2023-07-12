Will Fish transfer latest as Manchester United 'make Lyon decision' amid Hibs interest

Hibs are closing in on the return of Will Fish on a second season-long loan, after Manchester United gave the green light for the centre-back to return to Easter Road following his successful time in the Capital last season.

The 20-year-old had to bide his time during the first half of the campaign but stepped into the void following the sale of Ryan Porteous to Watford and impressed at the heart of defence alongside Paul Hanlon. He played 21 times in total, scoring three goals as he became a key member of Lee Johnson’s team. Old Trafford bosses kept in close contact with their Easter Road counterparts last season and were satisfied with his progress.

Hibs chiefs were keen to strike a deal to bring Fish back to Scotland and despite reported interest from cinch Premiership rivals Aberdeen and English Championship side Birmingham, who have taken a few United youngsters on loan recently, and teams in League One remained hopeful that the former England youth internationalist would be happy to build on his breakout season last term. Fish’s inclusion in the United squad for their pre-season friendly against Leeds in Oslo sparked fears among Hibs fans that their hopes of a reunion had been dashed but the Manchester Evening News reports that the player will travel with Erik ten Hag’s squad to Edinburgh later this month for United’s friendly match against Olympique Lyonnais, due to be played at BT Murrayfield on July 19, and remain in Edinburgh to finalise the terms of Hibs on loan. Fish initially joined on transfer deadline day last summer but having him in before the start of the European campaign and the league season would be a big boost for Hibs.

Will Fish celebrates a goal for Hibs against St Mirren. The defender is due to return to Easter Road on a second season-long loan deal. Picture: Ross Parker/SNS Group