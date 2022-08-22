World Cup break could come at good time for Hibs, admits key Easter Road figure
Hibs captain David Marshall believes the break for the 2022 World Cup could come at a good time for the Easter Road side.
Speaking in the aftermath of the dramatic 2-2 draw with Rangers on Saturday, the 37-year-old pointed to the number of players the Capital club are missing through injury as evidence of there being more to come from Lee Johnson’s side.
Marshall reckons the pause in domestic football could be helpful for Hibs – but he warned his team-mates that they have to put themselves in a good position before then.
“I don’t know exactly when we’ll be at our best. We have some big players injured: Kevin Nisbet, Aiden McGeady, and Kyle Magennis too,” he said.
"You can see in flashes that Élie Youan is lightning, Martin Boyle is just two games in. That World Cup break could potentially come at a good time.
"But the club needs to put itself in a position where we are not chasing anybody by that stage.
"We have four games before the first international break and after that, it’s up to us to pick up. But there’s certainly a lot of improvement to be had, especially in the first half of games. I think we have probably been poor in that respect.”
Even with Marshall’s presence in goal, Hibs are a young team, but the former Scotland No.1 is confident that time can help the Hibees reach their peak.
"We are growing as a group and I think we’ll get better as well when the injured guys are back. I think after the World Cup break you’ll probably see the best of us,” he added.